Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Senvion wins turbines supply contract in UK

Published 02 March 2017

Senvion, a global manufacturer of wind turbines, has concluded contracts with Banks Renewables for the supply and installation of 47 turbines for three wind farm projects totaling 151MW.

Senvion has also signed 20 year operations and maintenance contracts for all three projects.

Senvion will supply 26 of its 3.4M104 turbines for Kype Muir Wind Farm, located in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. The wind farm will have a total rated output of 88 megawatts and will produce enough electricity to power 62,000 homes each year. The wind farm is expected to come online at the start of 2019.

Also located in South Lanarkshire, the Middle Muir Wind Farm will consist of 15 Senvion 3.4M114 turbines, eight at 79 meter hub height and seven at 93 meter hub height. These hub heights will enable the wind farm to take full advantage of variable wind speeds. The wind farm will have a total rated output of 51 megawatts and will produce enough electricity to power over 33,000 homes. Middle Muir is scheduled to go live in 2018.

Located near Darlington in North East England, Moor House Wind Farm will consist of six Senvion MM100 turbines at a total rated output of 12 megawatts and will produce sufficient energy to power 9000 homes. Delivery will start in August 2017 and commissioning is expected to be completed early in 2018.

The three wind farms were all successful in the UK government's first competitive Contracts for Difference (CfD) programme for onshore and offshore projects in 2015.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: "The successful conclusion of these three contracts continues the positive start to 2017 for Senvion. These orders also demonstrate that Senvion provides a strong product fit to match the market requirements and wind conditions in the UK."

Guy Madgwick, Managing Director of Senvion Northern Europe, said: "We are delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Banks Renewables. We look forward to building on this relationship through 2017 and beyond."

Richard Dunkley, Managing Director at Banks Renewables, added: "We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Senvion. We are very pleased to be able to utilise their high quality turbines and expert support services once again for these three landmark projects. Onshore wind in general and these projects in particular represent the best value for money to consumers as the government seeks to deliver on its climate change obligations, and it's exciting to now be accelerating the process of taking these wind farms forward."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.