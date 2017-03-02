Senvion wins turbines supply contract in UK

Senvion, a global manufacturer of wind turbines, has concluded contracts with Banks Renewables for the supply and installation of 47 turbines for three wind farm projects totaling 151MW.

Senvion has also signed 20 year operations and maintenance contracts for all three projects.

Senvion will supply 26 of its 3.4M104 turbines for Kype Muir Wind Farm, located in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. The wind farm will have a total rated output of 88 megawatts and will produce enough electricity to power 62,000 homes each year. The wind farm is expected to come online at the start of 2019.

Also located in South Lanarkshire, the Middle Muir Wind Farm will consist of 15 Senvion 3.4M114 turbines, eight at 79 meter hub height and seven at 93 meter hub height. These hub heights will enable the wind farm to take full advantage of variable wind speeds. The wind farm will have a total rated output of 51 megawatts and will produce enough electricity to power over 33,000 homes. Middle Muir is scheduled to go live in 2018.

Located near Darlington in North East England, Moor House Wind Farm will consist of six Senvion MM100 turbines at a total rated output of 12 megawatts and will produce sufficient energy to power 9000 homes. Delivery will start in August 2017 and commissioning is expected to be completed early in 2018.

The three wind farms were all successful in the UK government's first competitive Contracts for Difference (CfD) programme for onshore and offshore projects in 2015.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: "The successful conclusion of these three contracts continues the positive start to 2017 for Senvion. These orders also demonstrate that Senvion provides a strong product fit to match the market requirements and wind conditions in the UK."

Guy Madgwick, Managing Director of Senvion Northern Europe, said: "We are delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Banks Renewables. We look forward to building on this relationship through 2017 and beyond."

Richard Dunkley, Managing Director at Banks Renewables, added: "We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Senvion. We are very pleased to be able to utilise their high quality turbines and expert support services once again for these three landmark projects. Onshore wind in general and these projects in particular represent the best value for money to consumers as the government seeks to deliver on its climate change obligations, and it's exciting to now be accelerating the process of taking these wind farms forward."

Source: Company Press Release