Senvion secures 300MW of wind turbines contract in Australia

German firm Senvion has signed a conditional contract to supply more than 300MW of wind turbines in Australia for Nexif Energy.

The engineering, procurement and construction as well as maintenance contracts are for the 25-turbine Glen Innes Wind Farm in New South Wales and the 59-turbine Lincoln Gap Wind Farm in South Australia.

Senvion will deliver its 3.6M140 turbines for the projects, representing the debut of this model into the Australian market.

The company claims that the new turbine is 20% more efficient than its predecessor and its life time has also been increased by 25% from 20 to 25 years. Apart from this, the blades have been improved, resulting in lower sounds in all operating modes.

Nexif Energy acquired the projects last year and started early works at the Glen Innes site in early January 2017. The company has also begun offering market-based LGC and energy contracts to counterparties and customers.

Senvion CEO Jürgen Geissinger said: "We are particularly happy to announce this contract with Nexif Energy, only a short time after being selected as single preferred supplier. This highlights the strong product fit Senvion can provide for Australian projects. We are very much looking forward to further building on our partnership with Nexif Energy."

Senvion Australia CEO and managing director Raymond Gilfedder said: "The next few years will be a busy time for the wind industry in Australia. Senvion is in an excellent position to contribute to Australia's clean energy future with a great range of turbines and an experienced and professional team.

“The 3.6M140 turbine is particularly well suited to the Australian market delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Operating since 2002 in Australia, Senvion has till now installed about 218 turbines from its 2MW range, with a cumulative power of 440MW.