Sembcorp secures another 250MW wind power project in India

Singapore-based Sembcorp has won an auction to build another 250MW wind power plant in India through its renewable energy business Sembcorp Green Infra.

Sembcorp was awarded the project during the second nationwide wind power tender held by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

During the first wind power tender in April, the company was awarded a 250MW wind project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Sembcorp Green Infra managing director and CEO Sunil Gupta said: “We are pleased to have secured back-to-back wins in both national wind power tenders held to date. This demonstrates Sembcorp’s strong renewable energy capabilities.

“Greater transparency and offtake creditworthiness gives established long term players like Sembcorp an advantage. Combined with declining equipment prices, this has allowed us to provide clean power at lower tariffs."

The location of the wind farm awarded to Sembcorp in the second wind power tender is yet to be disclosed. However, it is anticipated to have a phased development and the solar power plant is likely to be fully commissioned by the first half of 2019.

The wind project will be linked to the country’s Central Transmission Utility. It is expected to provide electricity to multiple states while helping them to cater to their clean energy requirement.

Once the project is ready to operate, its total power output will be sold under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement to SECI.

Sembcorp India CEO & country head Vipul Tuli said: “This new renewable energy project is in line with Sembcorp’s strategy to make our energy business in the country stronger and more sustainable.

“It also reinforces our commitment to India, and to playing a role in powering the country’s continued progress.”

Sembcorp’s other 250MW wind project will be built with an investment of $288m and will also connect to the Central Transmission Utility. This wind project is scheduled to enter full operations in Q2 2019.