ScottishPower awards cables supply contract for 714MW wind farm in North Sea

Nexans has been awarded a contract by ScottishPower Renewables to fabricate and install the submarine cables with embedded fiber optics for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be built off the Suffolk Coast in the North Sea.

Under the contract, the Nexans will type test, manufacture and install the high voltage cables and accessories at the £2.5bn wind farm, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020.

The contract scope also includes a pre-installation survey and cable protection by burying.

Nexans expects to commence delivery of the cables in summer 2018.

Additionally, Nexans awarded a subcontract to DeepOcean to provide export cable installation and trenching work for the East Anglia ONE project.

The transport and installation scope includes all marine installation activities including crossings and cable protection.

ScottishPower Renewables Offshore Wind Managing Director Jonathan Cole said: “Both Nexans and DeepOcean have considerable experience in providing and installing cables for offshore wind power projects in the UK.

“Preparations are now under way for the initial work onshore, and we are in advanced planning stages for the offshore work, which will kick-off in 2018.

“We hope that further major contracts will be placed in the UK in the coming months, adding to the jobs and investment we are already creating in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Hull, Belfast and Darlington.”

Featuring up to 102 wind turbines, the project will generate renewable energy required to power 500,000 homes annually.

The wind project is expected to contribute to the UK’s aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 34% by 2020 and at least 80% by 2050.

Image: The ScottishPower’s East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm in the North Sea will feature up 102 wind turbines. Photo: ©ScottishPower.