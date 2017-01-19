Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

ScottishPower awards cables supply contract for 714MW wind farm in North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 January 2017

Nexans has been awarded a contract by ScottishPower Renewables to fabricate and install the submarine cables with embedded fiber optics for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be built off the Suffolk Coast in the North Sea.

Under the contract, the Nexans will type test, manufacture and install the high voltage cables and accessories at the £2.5bn wind farm, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020.

The contract scope also includes a pre-installation survey and cable protection by burying.

Nexans expects to commence delivery of the cables in summer 2018.

Additionally, Nexans awarded a subcontract to DeepOcean to provide export cable installation and trenching work for the East Anglia ONE project.

The transport and installation scope includes all marine installation activities including crossings and cable protection.

ScottishPower Renewables Offshore Wind Managing Director Jonathan Cole said: “Both Nexans and DeepOcean have considerable experience in providing and installing cables for offshore wind power projects in the UK.

“Preparations are now under way for the initial work onshore, and we are in advanced planning stages for the offshore work, which will kick-off in 2018.

“We hope that further major contracts will be placed in the UK in the coming months, adding to the jobs and investment we are already creating in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Hull, Belfast and Darlington.”

Featuring up to 102 wind turbines, the project will generate renewable energy required to power 500,000 homes annually.

The wind project is expected to contribute to the UK’s aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 34% by 2020 and at least 80% by 2050.

Image: The ScottishPower’s East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm in the North Sea will feature up 102 wind turbines. Photo: ©ScottishPower.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.