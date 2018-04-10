Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Samsung, Pattern Development begin operations at North Kent Wind facility

Published 10 April 2018

Samsung Renewable Energy and Pattern Energy Group (Pattern Development) have commenced operations at their 100MW North Kent Wind facility in the US state of Ontario.

Samsung C&T vice president Eskay Lee said: "Samsung is proud to complete its sixth wind project under our Green Energy Investment Agreement with the government of Ontario.

"Samsung and its partners have created jobs and invested in the community, benefiting real people in Chatham-Kent and across the province."  

Pattern Development president and CEO Mike Garland said: "North Kent Wind marks our sixth operational wind power facility in Ontario, totaling more than one gigawatt of capacity, enough to power more than 400,000 homes each year.

"North Kent Wind was built entirely by Ontario workers and is generating substantial economic benefits in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent by injecting more than $40 million in direct spending into the local economy over the next 20 years."

North Kent Wind is utilizing 34 Siemens Gamesa 3.2 MW wind turbines with towers and blades that were made in Ontario.

During the peak of construction activity, North Kent Wind employed approximately 175 skilled workers, 100% of which were from Ontario, with the majority from the local area.

The facility has approximately ten permanent employees for ongoing operations and maintenance, in addition to utilizing a number of local contractors.

Samsung and Pattern Development, as part of their commitment to make a positive impact in project area communities, are providing $4 million to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent as a community benefit contribution to be used at the sole discretion of Municipal Council.

In addition, the facility is estimated to generate approximately $5 million in tax revenue over 20 years. In total, North Kent Wind will inject more than $40 million of direct spending into the local economy over 20 years, including taxes, community benefits, landowner payments, and facility spending.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent also holds a 15% equity interest in North Kent Wind through its affiliate Entegrus Renewable Energy Inc. Bkejwanong First Nation, also known as Walpole Island First Nation, also holds a 15% equity interest in North Kent Wind.

The 100 MW North Kent Wind facility is expected to generate enough clean energy to meet the electricity needs of approximately 35,000 Ontario homes annually, based on average annual residential energy use in Ontario.

The facility operates under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO).

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.