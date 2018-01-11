Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Sammons Renewable buys Texas wind project from Apex Clean Energy

Published 11 January 2018

Sammons Renewable Energy (SRE) has announced the acquisition of the 163MW Midway Wind from Apex Clean Energy.

Franklin Park Investments identified and assisted with structuring the deal and closing the transaction on behalf of SRE. Located on the Texas Gulf Coast in San Patricio County, Midway Wind is a development project with plans including construction of 47 Siemens Gamesa G132 turbines for a total project capacity of 162.9MW. The project has an anticipated commercial operation date of December 2018.

“Midway’s location near Texas' wind-rich Gulf Coast, and its proximity to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) South Hub, position the development to fill an energy gap that will widen as coal-generation in ERCOT is retired,” said Heather Kreager, chief executive officer of Sammons Enterprises, the ultimate parent company of Sammons Renewable Energy.  “By continuing to work with Apex Clean Energy, who will manage construction efforts, we are confident this project will be a valuable asset in our growing renewable energy portfolio.”

“Midway Wind yet again shows the promise and value of wind energy on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Our Gulf Coast projects were integral to establishing Apex’s long-term strategy and advancing a robust and diverse portfolio,” said Mark Goodwin, president and chief executive officer of Apex. “We are pleased to partner with Sammons Renewable Energy to bring Midway Wind to life, and we applaud SRE’s commitment to advancing clean energy across North America.”

“Having now acquired 397MWs of operating projects and 205MWs of construction and development stage projects on behalf of Sammons Renewable Energy, we are pleased to continue our renewable energy management relationship with SRE,” commented Tom Tribone, the Chief Executive Officer for Franklin Park.

 “Midway is Sammons Renewable Energy’s first wind acquisition in our home state of Texas,” said Darron Ash, senior vice president of Sammons Enterprises. “Investing in the region by acquiring significant assets like Midway is critical to achieving our long-term vision of becoming a leading investor in the North American renewable energy market.”

The transaction closed on December 27. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld provided legal advice and Leidos Engineering, LLC provided engineering advice. Franklin Park Investments will manage this project on behalf of SRE. Details of the deal were not disclosed.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.