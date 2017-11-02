Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Ørsted to divest 50% stake in 659MW Walney Extension wind farm offshore UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 November 2017

Ørsted, formerly DONG Energy, has agreed to divest 50% stake in the 659MW Walney Extension offshore wind farm UK, to a consortium of Danish pension funds PKA and PFA.

Located in 19km from the Walney Island coast in the Irish Sea, the Walney Extension offshore wind farm is expected to generate electricity required to power more than 500,000 UK homes.

As part of the deal, PKA and PFA will each acquire 25% ownership interest in the project, which is scheduled to be commissioned in the second half of 2018.

Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen said: “We already have a strong partnership with PKA on three other offshore wind farms and we look forward to building an equally long-lasting relationship with PFA on what will be the world’s biggest wind farm when completed.”

Ørsted, however, will continue to construct the wind farm and provide long term operations and maintenance services for the project.

PFA Group CEO Allan Polack said: “With this investment, we take yet another step into the renewable energy market which is actively contributing towards the green transition.”

The deal, which is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities, is planned to be completed by Q4 2017.

PKA CEO Peter Damgaard Jensen said: “This is the sixth offshore wind farm PKA invest in since 2011.

“We focus on this type of investments because we continue to see interesting opportunities in combining good returns to our members and at the same time supporting mitigation of climate changes.”

The offshore wind project will feature 87 wind turbines which include MHI Vestas V164-8.0MW turbines and Siemens SWT-7.0-154 7MW offshore turbines.

Image: The Walney Offshore Windfarm is being built 19km from the Walney Island coast in the Irish Sea. Photo: Courtesy of DONG Energy A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.