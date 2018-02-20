Ørsted in talks over 50% farm-down in 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm

Danish power company Ørsted has confirmed that it is in exclusive talks regarding a 50% farm-down of the 1.2GW Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the UK.

The statement has been made in reply to media speculation over possible farm-down of offshore wind project by the company.

Ørsted did not disclose the name of the potential buyer and said that it cannot give any assurances whether the talks will end up into a transaction or not.

The company said: “As communicated in Ørsted’s annual report for 2017, we expect a 50 % farm-down of Hornsea 1 in H2 2018 or in 2019."

The offshore wind farm, which is expected to enter into full operations in 2020, broke ground in late January.

Ørsted, formerly known as Dong Energy had acquired full ownership of Hornsea Project One from Smart Wind.

The Hornsea 1 project, which is located 120km off the coast of Yorkshire is being touted to become the biggest offshore windfarm in the world. Once operational, the offshore wind farm will deliver enough power to meet the electricity consumption needs of more than a million homes.

The offshore wind farm will be made up of 174 turbines, which will be spread over 407km2 of area.

Power generated from Hornsea 1 will be linked to the UK mainland grid through a 120km long cable system. A contract worth $250m to provide a 220kV high-voltage cable system in this regard was given to ABB in April 2016.

Last month, Ørsted reported that work on the installation of the first of 174 monopiles had commenced was being executed using an installation vessel named Innovation, owned by GeoSea.

In March, the Innovation vessel will be joined by Sea Installer, a vessel owned by A2Sea in the installation of transition pieces for the offshore wind project.

The Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm has been estimated to involve 2,000 roles during its construction work while 300 more jobs are to be created to oversee its operations.

Image: The 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm, which is being built in the UK, is scheduled to be fully operational in 2020. Photo: courtesy of Ørsted.