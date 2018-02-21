Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Rocky Mountain Power to build 1.3GW new wind projects in Wyoming

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 February 2018

Rocky Mountain Power, a business unit of US electric utility PacifiCorp, has selected four new wind projects in Wyoming with a combined capacity of over 1.3GW as part of its wind power expansion plans.

The wind projects, which are expected to be built with an investment of around $1.5bn, are expected to significantly increase the amount of wind power served by Rocky Mountain Power to its customers by 2020.

Rocky Mountain Power revealed the selected wind farms to be a 400MW wind project in Converse County, a 161MW wind project in Uinta County, a 500MW wind project in Carbon and Albany Counties, and a 250MW wind project in Carbon County.

The four projects will increase the owned and contracted wind power of Rocky Mountain Power’s by more than 60% while generating new wind energy to meet the power consumption needs of about 450,000 average homes.

All the four wind projects were selected by Rocky Mountain Power through a competitive bidding process after issuing a request for proposal (RFP) in September 2017. The RFP was issued by the utility to seek proposals to build new wind projects by 2020 as part of a larger wind and transmission expansion plan.

In Converse County, the 400MW wind project will be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources and will be jointly owned with PacifiCorp.

In Uinta County, the selected 161MW wind project will be built by Invenergy for PacifiCorp, which will own and operate it.

PacifiCorp will build, own and operate the 500MW wind project and the 250MW wind project.

Construction work on the projects are expected to involve a total of 1,100-1,600 people while more than 200 full-time roles are to be created to manage the operations of the wind farms.

Rocky Mountain Power president and CEO Cindy A. Crane said: “The new wind projects are part of the company’s Energy Vision 2020 initiative, which will significantly expand the company’s Wyoming wind fleet and benefit the state and local economies.

“The project also includes a 140-mile segment of the Gateway West high-voltage transmission line in Wyoming to connect the new wind energy to Rocky Mountain Power’s grid.”

Subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, construction on the new wind and transmission projects are anticipated to begin in 2019, said Rocky Mountain Power.

Image: Rocky Mountain Power expects the four new wind projects to cost around $1.5bn. Photo: courtesy of Rocky Mountain Power.

