UK's REA calls for strength and stability for renewables

The UK’s Renewable Energy Association (REA) has called on the government to provide a strong and stable direction for the industry post-Brexit.

The renewables trade body launched its Manifesto for Growth at the All-Energy conference held at Glasgow.

The REA wants the next UK government to give confidence to businesses to invest for the long-term by recommitting its support to the Climate Change Act and the upcoming Carbon Budgets.

It wants the next government to assure the industry that it will come up with a clear growth plan for clean energy by this year’s Autumn Statement.

The trade body wants the published plan to give clear directions to ensure that the country meets the 4th and 5th Carbon Budgets. This, it says will give clarity to renewable energy and clean technology businesses and investors for building low-carbon infrastructure in the near future.

The renewables trade body asks the next UK government to commit to the shifting of all European Union (EU) energy and environmental regulations into UK law during the country’s EU exit.

It wants the government to secure a reasonable price for carbon to ensure alignment with the internal energy market while sustaining economic stability.

REA CEO Nina Skorupska CBE said: “For the renewables industry, strength and stability are things we crave more than any other. The past two years have seen my members rocked by policy change after policy change, and uncertainty following the Brexit vote.

“From renewable heat, solar, biomass, biogas, marine- we have not seen a member unaffected. But we now have to put that behind us and push forward.”

Image: REA Chief Executive Launches “Manifesto for Growth” at All-Energy Conference. Photo: courtesy of Renewable Energy Association.