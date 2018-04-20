Ramboll and MHI Vestas develop foundation load software tool for offshore wind

Ramboll, in collaboration with MHI Vestas, has produced an encapsulated foundation load software tool for offshore wind developers.

For the first time in offshore wind, developers and foundation designers can now perform preliminary, integrated load/foundation designs to optimise foundations prior to bid submission.

The software tool allows foundation designers to independently perform integrated load analyses in an encapsulated, or closed-system, version of the full turbine model used for detailed foundation load simulations.

The software tool produces substantive improvements in preliminary foundation designs, further optimising an offshore wind developer’s business case.

MHI Vestas technical engineering head Kenji Sato said: “The Smart Foundation Loads software tool is a great example of our commitment to create optimal value for customers through a collaborative approach. Our partnership with Ramboll has produced a new industry standard – one that promises to save our customers time and money.”

Designed with engineering consultancy Frazer-Nash, the software optimises Front End Engineering & Design studies with more accurate early stage modeling and a reduced risk profile for future projects. The concept was verified on a full-site calculation basis, with the loads producing a near-perfect match to the fully integrated model.

Ramboll’s Wind Division vice director Tim Fischer: “This joint development project has certainly strengthened the collaboration between MHI Vestas and Ramboll. We already have one of the most effective interfaces within the market and with this development we set a new standard in the industry. We look forward to building on this development and continuing the great collaboration with MHI Vestas.”

The SMART Foundation Loads software package is a part of the MVOW SMART Turbine product portfolio released last week by MHI Vestas.

Source: Company Press Release