Wind News

Rabbalshede Kraft signs service and maintenance agreement with Vanern wind farm

Published 16 August 2017

Rabbalshede Kraft has signed a three-year management agreement with Vanern wind farm.

Rabbalshede will be responsible for the management, monitoring, servicing and maintenance of seven of the wind turbines of Vanerns wind farm. The agreement extends over three years with the possibility of two years extension. For service and maintenance, Rabbalshede Kraft has signed a partnership agreement with Monsson Nordic AB.

The wind farm, consisting of WinWind 3 MW turbines, is located on Gasslingegrundet in northern Vanern. The turbines that Rabbalshede Kraft will manage is owned by Vindpark Vanern Kraft AB, Kyrkvinden Economic Association and Wind Power Gasslingen Economic Association.

"We are very pleased to receive this mandate from the Vanern wind farm and are looking forward to a long-term cooperation. The agreement is part of the Rabbalshede strategy that, in addition to operating its own parks, also provide service to other operators in the market," says Lars Jacobsson, COO at Rabbalshede Kraft.

"The shareholders' ambition has been to find a common management solution. With this agreement with Rabbalshede Kraft AB in place, we expect a good value-creating cooperation for both parties, "says Mats Enmark, CEO of Vindern Vanern Kraft AB.



Source: Company Press Release

