Quinbrook secures $268m financing for 200MW Oklahoma wind project

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2018

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has secured $268m of tax equity and construction financing to build a 200MW wind project in the US state of Oklahoma.

The wind project will be the first phase of the 365MW Persimmon wind farm project. Its financing was closed by Quinbrook Low Carbon Power Fund.

GE Energy Financial Services will provide more than $190m of tax equity financing to the project.

The first phase of the wind project is slated to begin operations in mid-2018. It will be supplied with 73 2.5MW and seven 2.3MW turbines from GE Renewable Energy.

GE onshore wind business president & CEO Pete McCabe said: “We are pleased to partner with Quinbrook and Gestamp on this exciting project as we work to bring wind power to more communities across the U.S.

“Persimmon is an example of GE's scope, with GE Renewable Energy providing the technology and GE Energy Financial Services providing the tax equity and leading the construction debt.”

Upon being operational, Persimmon is estimated to produce about 900,000MWh of power every year while offsetting 630,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Recently, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners had acquired a 75% stake in the Persimmon project and created a joint venture with Elawan Wind (formerly known as Gestamp Wind). The project was initially developed by Elawan Wind and it is backed by long-term offtake commitments with an investment grade counterparty to help with its overall financing.

Quinbrook senior managing director Shawn Cumberland said: “GE Renewable Energy is a proven leader in wind turbine technology, paving the way to more affordable and efficient renewable power generation.

"Elawan is an accomplished developer of wind projects, not only in the United States but also in Europe, Brazil and South Africa.

“The first stage of Persimmon represents a critical step in building out Quinbrook's large-scale wind portfolio in the US, which will start generating cash returns for our investors from the middle of this year.”

Persimmon had sealed dual interconnection agreements for connection to the Southwest Power Pool network in Oklahoma for its entire capacity of 365MW.

Power Generation> Wind

2018> January

Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
