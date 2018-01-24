Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Platte River to buy power from new 150MW Colorado wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2018

Platte River Power Authority has agreed to purchase power from a new 150MW wind power plant to be built in Colorado by Roundhouse Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Enyo Renewable Energy.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) signed by Platte River will enable it to distribute the wind power to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont, the four municipalities it serves in northern Colorado.

The new wind farm will be built less than 32kms north of its own Rawhide Energy Station, said the electric utility.

It will feature 75 wind turbines erected across 14,000 acres of land. Roundhouse will also build the additional transmission capacity required to deliver the carbon-free energy to Platte River’s four municipalities.

Enyo Renewable Energy principal Christine Mikell said: “We’re pleased to move forward and partner with Platte River on such a unique project.

“This project will become a tremendous renewable energy resource for Platte River.”

According to Platte River, a new transmission line will be built to connect the power from the Roundhouse wind farm directly to its transmission system at the Rawhide Energy Station. As a result, Platte River expects to triple its wind-based electricity output.

Further, the utility said that by the inclusion of 150MW of wind power in late 2020, it could take its carbon-free energy portfolio for its customers to 48%.

Platte River Power Authority CEO Jason Frisbie said: “Platte River took a giant leap today to further diversify the energy portfolio serving northern Colorado.

“With this acquisition, we will dramatically increase our non-carbon energy footprint on behalf of our municipalities and northern Colorado residents.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence

AHC Oil & Gas Coatings Published by AHC Oberflächentechnik Power Generation > Wind > White Papers





About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.