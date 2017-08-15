Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Peikko delivers rock foundations to Storheia wind park in central Norway

Published 15 August 2017

Peikko Group’s Norwegian subsidiary Peikko Norge AS has received a substantial order to deliver rock foundation technology to Storheia Wind Park in Sor-Trondelag area, Central Norway.

Peikko will deliver all steel components for the 80 foundations of the wind park.

The deliveries comprise FATBAR Rock Anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates and foundation reinforcement. Peikko is also responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between March and October 2018. The wind park is estimated to be operational during 2019.

Storheia Wind Park is a part of the Fosen Vind wind power project. Fosen Vind is Europe's largest land-based wind power project, consisting of six wind farms with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW. Peikko has already participated in the Fosen Vind project by delivering 71 rock foundations to Roan wind park.  

The developer and future owner of Storheia Wind Park is Fosen Vind DA, a joint venture between the Norwegian TronderEnergi and Statkraft, and Nordic Wind Power DA, formed by an European investor consortium of Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners and Swiss BKW AG. The project will be executed by Statkraft. Veidekke ASA is the main contractor of the civil work and infrastructure, and will also perform the construction work of the rock anchored foundations. Vestas’s delivery to Storheia consists of 80 pieces of V117-3.6MW turbines with hub heights of 87 meters.

“Veidekke recently finished a similar project where we already used Peikko as a supplier, and we have good experiences of the cooperation. Peikko has extensive professional competence which benefits us all the way from the design to the construction work of wind turbine foundations. The project being as large as Storheia Wind Park, secure and on-time deliveries are of major importance. We are confident that Peikko can keep the tight project schedule”, states Wegar Rennemo, Project Manager of Veidekke ASA.

“We are very satisfied having been chosen for already a second wind farm in the large Fosen Vind wind power project. A repeat order is proof of our ability to provide a complete solution including design and supply of foundation components bringing important savings for the project. Our experience and competent team have been able to fulfill the customer’s needs”, comments Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.



Source: Company Press Release

