Pattern Development commissions 147MW wind farm in Québec, Canada

Pattern Development has commissioned the 147MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in Québec, Canada.

Located about 50km south of Québec City, the wind project, which has been built with an investment of CAD$263m ($208.85m), features 46 3.2 MW direct drive wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

It was in March 2017 that Pattern Development announced that the Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind project had entered into full-stage construction. Construction on wind farm was started in the third quarter of 2016.

While 350 people were employed during peak construction stage, ten people have been recruited in full-time roles to handle the operations and maintenance of the wind farm, according to the company.

Originally, commissioning of the wind facility was anticipated to be done in December 2017.

With its commissioning, the Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm, which is the first project for Pattern Development in Québec, has increased the company’s operational capacity to 1.53GW in Canada. Pattern Development now has nine wind farms in operations in four Canadian provinces.

Pattern Development CEO Mike Garland said: "Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind brought strong economic benefits to the Beauce region through its use of local construction workers from Québec and Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with locally-sourced components, supporting manufacturers in the province.

“Going forward the facility will generate millions of dollars for our community partners, the municipalities of Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus, Saint-Sylvestre and Saint-Séverin."

Constructed by Borea Construction on behalf of Pattern Development, the Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm will produce sufficient electricity for nearly 28,000 Québec homes annually, as per power consumption statistics from Hydro-Québec.

The wind facility is supported by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hydro-Québec Distribution.

In last June, Pattern Energy Group and PSP Investments had agreed to acquire the Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm. Pattern Development said that the acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Pattern Development and Samsung Renewable Energy had commissioned the 100MW North Kent wind farm in Chatham-Kent in the Canadian province of Canada.