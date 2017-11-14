OX2 agrees to sell wind farm in Sweden to Fontavis

Fontavis, a Swiss asset manager within the energy and infrastructure field, has signed a purchase agreement with OX2 for six turbines at Stigshojden with a total output of 21.6MW.

OX2 began work on the Stigshojden wind farm, which is in Västernorrland, 35 km southwest of ornskoldsvik, earlier this year. OX2 will also manage the park for Fontavis when the wind farm is completed in the autumn of 2019. Its expected average production is approximately 62 GWh per year.

“Stigshojden and the collaboration with OX2 is an ideal starting position to leverage Fontavis’ activities in the Nordics” says Marc Schürch, Director at Fontavis.

“We are very pleased to have established a good and long-term business relationship with Fontavis and are looking forward to delivering another high-quality wind farm,” says Paul Stormoen, Managing Director of OX2 Wind.

OX2 is currently building five wind farms, totalling approximately 360 MW in the Nordic Countries, approximately 235 MW of which is in Sweden.

Source: Company Press Release