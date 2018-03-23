Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

OMERS to acquire US wind farm developer Leeward Renewable Energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) has agreed to acquire Leeward Renewable Energy and its 1.7GW installed wind capacity in the US, from affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners.

OMERS is carrying out the acquisition through its infrastructure arm OMERS Infrastructure Management. Financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed by the parties.

The Texas-based Leeward Renewable is an owner, operator and developer of wind projects in the US. The company has 19 operating wind projects across nine states.

OMERS private markets infrastructure executive vice president & global head Ralph Berg said: “On behalf of Omers Infrastructure, we are very pleased to announce our investment in Leeward, a high quality, core infrastructure business that we expect will generate stable and consistent returns for the Omers pension plan.”

Leeward Renewable was acquired by ArcLight in 2015. In the same year, the renewable company acquired Infigen Energy’s US wind assets for $272.5m.

The transaction with Infigen Energy saw Leeward Renewable gain equity stakes in 18 wind farms with a total installed capacity of around 1.56MW.

Leeward CEO Greg Wolf said: “Leeward is excited to join the Omers Infrastructure portfolio.  Our team looks forward to continuing to operate our sizable portfolio safely, developing additional greenfield projects and executing on innovative re-powering initiatives to build Leeward into an industry leader for years to come.”

The acquisition, which will be subject to customary approvals, is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.

Earlier this month, Leeward Renewable said that it will soon start work on repowering its 15-year-old Mendota Hills wind farm in Lee County, Illinois. The company has given a contract to Siemens Gamesa for the supply of 29 SG 2.6-126 wind turbines.

The new Siemens Gamesa turbines will replace the existing 63 units of Gamesa turbines to increase the capacity of the wind farm from nearly 50MW to 76MW.

Image: Leeward Renewable Energy’s Buena Vista wind farm in central California. Photo: courtesy of OMERS.

