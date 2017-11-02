Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Fowind commissions India’s first LiDAR in Gujarat

Published 02 November 2017

The Fowind consortium has commissioned India’s first offshore LiDAR, off the coast of Gujarat, in the Gulf of Khambhat.

The data from this offshore LiDAR will support India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s efforts towards exploring the full potential of offshore wind along India’s long coastline. India’s National Institute of Wind Energy developed the offshore platform on which the FOWIND LiDAR has been commissioned. This activity is another significant contribution by the GWEC led FOWIND consortium towards ensuring that the offshore wind sector in India is supported by strong underlying technical data. This offshore LiDAR is a Leosphere WINDCUBE v2 procured by FOWIND from MeteoPole.

India has the world’s 4th largest onshore wind market with a total installed capacity of close to 33 GW. However, India does have an acute need for large-scale, clean and indigenous energy generation to fuel its rapidly growing economy. Offshore wind power could play a very important role in India due to the large wind resources available near centers of high-energy demand. Globally, offshore wind power is becoming increasingly cost-effective with installations close to 14.5 GW at the end of 2016.

“This is an important first step on the long road to establishing a vibrant and cost-effective offshore wind industry in India“, said Steve Sawyer, GWEC Secretary General. “I believe offshore wind will play an important role in India’s clean energy future.”

“Providing the industry with preliminary measurement data to get a better understanding of the resource helps a great deal to make the stakeholders more comfortable since they can better estimate the risks involved. ” said Mathias Steck, Executive Vice President & Regional Manager Asia Pacific, DNV GL – Energy. “This will accelerate how offshore-wind in India will develop”.

“This commissioning of LiDAR to measure the offshore wind resource will start a new era for India’s offshore journey and will prove a big jump towards exploring the offshore wind MWs. This will be the first systematic step towards measurement campaign”, said Balram Mehta, President (Wind & Asset Management) at ReNew Power.

The four-year FOWIND project aims to put together a roadmap for developing a sustainable and commercially viable offshore wind industry in India. Upcoming offshore wind feasibility assessments by FOWIND, would further add to the knowledge of businesses and government institutions as to what is required for developing a successful offshore wind industry in India. The FOWIND consortium aims to complete the preliminary roadmap for offshore wind development in India in early 2018.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.