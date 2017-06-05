Offshore Energy to build 2GW offshore windfarm in Victoria, Australia

A 2GW offshore wind farm has been proposed to be built by Offshore Energy in the Australian state of Victoria at an investment of A$8bn ($6bn).

The project dubbed as Star of the South will be located 10-25km off the Gippsland coastline.

Currently, Offshore Energy is working out on the formal feasibility assessment of the project alongside the Victorian and Commonwealth governments.

If everything goes according to plan, then Star of the South will feature 250 wind turbines and will be designed to generate about 8,000GWh of clean energy annually.

The ruling Labor government in Victoria is hoping that the windfarm, if approved, could generate power in time to contribute towards its renewable energy target of 40% by 2025.

Victoria Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said: “A new renewable power generator of this size would drive down electricity prices, and we’ll support Offshore Energy wherever we can to progress this study.”

“Offshore wind would add to Victoria’s system capacity and security as Australia transitions to a more diverse energy mix.”

To be built on an area of 574km2 by the Victorian energy firm Offshore Energy, Star of the South could meet nearly 18% of the power consumption in the Australian state. The offshore wind farm will generate enough power for 1.2 million households.

Expected to have a feasibility phase of at least three years, the Gippsland offshore windfarm is planned to be connected through undersea and underground transmission cables to already available infrastructure in the Latrobe Valley.

Member for Eastern Victoria Region stated that the Star of the South offshore windfarm project has the potential to be a real game-changer in Gippsland in terms of its power generation, and also for local jobs and economic growth.

It has been estimated that the offshore wind project could create 12,000 roles in the construction phase and 300 roles for operational and maintenance related work.

Image: Offshore Energy plans to build 2GW windfarm offshore Gippsland. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/Freedigitalphotos.net.