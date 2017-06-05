Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Offshore Energy to build 2GW offshore windfarm in Victoria, Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 June 2017

A 2GW offshore wind farm has been proposed to be built by Offshore Energy in the Australian state of Victoria at an investment of A$8bn ($6bn).

The project dubbed as Star of the South will be located 10-25km off the Gippsland coastline.

Currently, Offshore Energy is working out on the formal feasibility assessment of the project alongside the Victorian and Commonwealth governments.

If everything goes according to plan, then Star of the South will feature 250 wind turbines and will be designed to generate about 8,000GWh of clean energy annually.

The ruling Labor government in Victoria is hoping that the windfarm, if approved, could generate power in time to contribute towards its renewable energy target of 40% by 2025.

Victoria Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said: “A new renewable power generator of this size would drive down electricity prices, and we’ll support Offshore Energy wherever we can to progress this study.”

“Offshore wind would add to Victoria’s system capacity and security as Australia transitions to a more diverse energy mix.”

To be built on an area of 574km2 by the Victorian energy firm Offshore Energy, Star of the South could meet nearly 18% of the power consumption in the Australian state. The offshore wind farm will generate enough power for 1.2 million households.

Expected to have a feasibility phase of at least three years, the Gippsland offshore windfarm is planned to be connected through undersea and underground transmission cables to already available infrastructure in the Latrobe Valley.

Member for Eastern Victoria Region stated that the Star of the South offshore windfarm project has the potential to be a real game-changer in Gippsland in terms of its power generation, and also for local jobs and economic growth.

It has been estimated that the offshore wind project could create 12,000 roles in the construction phase and 300 roles for operational and maintenance related work.

Image: Offshore Energy plans to build 2GW windfarm offshore Gippsland. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.