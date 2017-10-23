Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

NTU Singapore, Engie install long-span wind turbine at Semakau Landfill

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 October 2017

Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Engie have developed and installed a new long-span wind turbine at Semakau Landfill.

Said to be nation’s first of its kind, the turbine features three 10.5m long-span rotor blades designed to produce 100 kilowatts of electricity.

The wind turbine, which is developed as part of Singapore’s drive towards sustainable energy solutions, is equipped to generate power even at wind speeds as low as 3/second, up to a maximum of 20m/second.

NTU said that the new turbine is part of its Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator – Singapore (REIDS) initiative, which also involves development of several hybrid microgrids in the coming years to produce clean energy to power offshore islands around Southeast Asia.

Under the REIDS initiative, which is managed by NTU’s Energy Research Institute, the hybrid microgrid, along with the new wind turbine, will be integrated with various renewable energy sources such as solar, tidal, diesel, and power-to-gas technologies.

Each of the microgrid is designed to produce power in the half-megawatt range.

Engie Lab Singapore director Etienne Drouet said: “Installing the wind turbine on Semakau Landfill is a key highlight in the first phase of the power generation asset installation of the SPORE (Sustainable Powering of Off-Grid Regions) microgrid.

“This is a significant first step towards the full operation of the first multifluid, decentralized microgrid demonstration in the tropics.”

NTU expects the REIDS initiative, which is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the National Environment Agency (NEA), to attract $20m worth of projects over the next four years.

Image: NTU Singapore has installed new wind turbine with three 10.5m long-span rotor blades. Photo: courtesy of Nanyang Technological University.

