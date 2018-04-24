NTR acquires 28MW wind project in County Mayo, Ireland

NTR has added a further 28 MW to its onshore NTR Wind 1 fund portfolio, with the acquisition of Aeolus, a 28 MW wind project located in County Mayo, Ireland.

Total costs for the project amount to just over €50m. The project was acquired from private project developers in the Irish market.

NTR chief investment officer Manus O’Donnell said: “This is the twelfth acquisition of onshore wind assets in Ireland and the United Kingdom by our NTR Wind 1 fund. In just over three years, we have acquired 220MW, with over 160MW now constructed and producing clean energy.”

Once operational, the project will comprise 12 turbines and will provide enough clean energy to power 19,000 homes.

This is the final acquisition of NTR’s Wind 1 fund which was launched by NTR plc to invest in pre-construction onshore wind projects in Ireland and the UK. The fund’s expected total equity and project finance capital requirement amounts to approximately €600m.

NTR is currently acquiring assets for its second sustainable infrastructure fund, called NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II, which is investing in onshore wind and solar assets across a number of European markets.

Source: Company Press Release