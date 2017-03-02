Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
NSW to provide inner array cables for German wind farm

Published 02 March 2017

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke (NSW) has been awarded the contract for planning, producing and delivering of the inner array cable of the Trianel Windpark Borkum (Phase II) by Siem Offshore Contractors (SOC).

In January 2017 the contract between NSW, subsidiary of General Cable Corp., USA, and SOC, subsidiary of Siem Offshore Inc, Norway, was signed in Leer, Germany. The order includes the planning and manufacturing of around 60 km medium voltage submarine power cables, whose delivery is planned for middle of 2018. They will connect the 32 wind turbine foundations of the second construction phase of the Trianel Windpark Borkum to the existing substation, which was installed as part of the Trianel Windpark Borkum phase 1. The wind farm is located about 45 km off the island of Borkum and about 44 km to the northwest of the island of Juist in the North Sea.

Erhard Weitzenfelder, NSW Vice President Sales & Marketing, thanked for the trust given and ensured a qualified and accurate performance.

On the other hand Harald Poppinga (project manager SOC) also was satisfied with the conclusion of this contract and is looking forward to the close and cooperative collaboration.



Source: Company Press Release

