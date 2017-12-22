Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Northland Power starts commercial operations of Nordsee One offshore wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 December 2017

Northland Power has announced the start of commercial operations at the 332MW Nordsee One offshore wind farm located 41km from the coast, north of the Island of Juist, in German North Sea.

While Northland Power owns 85% stake in the Nordsee One offshore wind farm, innogy holds 15%.

The company said that the wind farm was fully commissioned on schedule and below its total budget of €1.2bn.

Nordsee One managing director (COO) Tim Kittelhake said: “We have reached commercial operation on schedule and below budget. This outcome is the result of efficient, focused execution and thanks to the dedication of everyone involved.”

Power generated by the offshore wind farm is transmitted to the nearest grid access point at Hagermarsch.

Nordsee One offshore wind farm is expected to produce over 1,300GWh of green energy annually, which is sufficient to supply the equivalent of approximately 400,000 German households.

It will avoid about 475,000 tonnes of carbon and 11000 tonnes of sulphur emissions per year. The wind farm is expected to have an average life of 25 years.

In September, Northland Power had completed the installation of all the turbines at the offshore wind farm.

The wind farm has a total of 54 of Senvion’s turbines, each with a capacity to generate 6.15 MW. Each turbine is 153m tall, with hub height at 90m and with a rotor diameter of 126m. The turbines are supported by monopile structures, each being 70m in length.

Northland Power CEO John Brace said: “Today’s announcement represents another important achievement for Northland. The successful completion of our second offshore wind farm demonstrates Northland’s ability to deliver large-scale sustainable energy infrastructure that creates long-term value.”

Image: The wind farm was fully commissioned on schedule and below its total budget of €1.2bn.. Photo: Courtesy of Nordsee One GmbH.

