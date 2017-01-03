Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Nordex to build 148MW of wind farms in Argentina

Published 03 January 2017

Nordex Group has been awarded two contracts for the construction of wind farms with a combined capacity of 148MW in Argentina.

32 AW 125/3000 turbines are to be installed for the “La Castellana” project, while the “Archiras” project entails 15 turbines of the same type.

Construction is to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017 for expected completion in summer 2018.

In both cases, Nordex will be installing the wind farms for its new customer Central Puerto, a utility which is the most important private generation company in Argentine, and has been primarily  operating conventional and hydraulic power stations since its establishment in 1992.

The contracts are the result of the first tender for delivery contracts for “green electricity” in Argentina. In October 2016, the government awarded contracts for a total capacity of more than 1.1 gigawatts (GW), most of which were for wind power projects (700 MW). In a second call for tenders in November, contracts for a further 600 MW, including 400 MW for wind power, were awarded.



Source: Company Press Release

