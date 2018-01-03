Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

New York State plans to develop 800MW of offshore wind power

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 January 2018

The US state of New York has come up with new plan to develop at least 800MW of offshore wind projects in a move to promote the offshore wind industry and create work opportunities.

The plan is part of the '20th Proposal of 2018 State of the State: New York's Clean Energy Jobs and Climate Agenda' which talks about fighting climate change by cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions and expanding the clean energy economy.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo revealed that two solicitations will be issued this year and in 2019 to procure 800MW of wind power that is expected to meet the power consumption needs of more than 400,000 households in the state.

Governor Cuomo said: “New Yorkers know too well the devastation caused by climate change, and in order to slow the effects of extreme weather and build our communities to be stronger and more resilient, we must make significant investments in renewable energy.

“With this proposal, New York is taking bold action to fight climate change and protect our environment, while supporting and growing 21st century jobs in these cutting-edge renewable industries.”

New York will also look to reduce emissions from existing fossil fuel power plants. It also expects the strengthening of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which is a market-based regulatory program in the US to cut down carbon emissions.

Governor Cuomo has also announced the launch of an initiative to deploy 1.5GW of energy storage by 2025 with an objective to boost transmission of clean and renewable energy. The initiative will aim to employ 30,000 New Yorkers to establish the state as a home for the rapidly growing clean tech industry, stated the Governor.

Additionally, a commitment of at least $200m from NY Green Bank has been proposed by the Governor for investments in energy storage to help in lowering costs and to deploy energy storage strategically to where the power grid would need it the most.

