New York releases plan to build 2.4GW of offshore wind projects by 2030

The New York State has released the first-in-the-nation Offshore Wind Master Plan, which aims to build 2.4GW of offshore wind farms by 2030.

Released by New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo, the comprehensive New York State Offshore Wind Master Plan is a part of the state’s goal to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The new Master Plan will guide the responsible and cost-effective development of the offshore wind capacity to power up to 1.2 million homes.

As a first step, the state plans to issue two solicitations, one each in 2018 and 2019, to develop at least 800MW of offshore wind projects.

For the first solicitation scheduled in 2018, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) had filed an offshore wind policy options paper with the New York State Public Service Commission.

Cuomo said: "While the federal government continues to turn its back on protecting natural resources and plots to open up our coastline to drilling, New York is doubling down on our commitment to renewable energy and the industries of tomorrow.

"We are drawing upon our world-class workforce, unmatched intellectual capital, physical infrastructure and financial institutions to develop this increasingly affordable clean energy source that creates good paying jobs while protecting Long Island's natural beauty and quality of life."

The state expects the offshore wind industry to create 2,000 jobs in operations and maintenance (O&M), about 2,700 in manufacturing as well as additional 350 in project management and development.

About $15m has also been committed by Cuomo to NYSERDA for workforce training to impart skills needed for all aspects of the offshore wind industry, and to develop port infrastructure.

