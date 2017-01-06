RenewableUK: wind outperforms coal in 2016

RenewableUK has welcomed new statistics released by analysts at Carbon Brief which show that more electricity was generated by wind than coal in 2016.

It’s the first time that wind has outperformed coal for an entire year, generating 11.5% of the UK’s power, compared to just 9.2% from coal. Overall, a quarter of the UK’s electricity came from renewable sources in 2016.

RenewableUK’s Executive Director Emma Pinchbeck said: “This is a historic and exciting change to our power infrastructure. As old-fashioned coal is phased out, modern technologies like wind are stepping up to make sure consumers have reliable energy without the damaging health impacts of coal pollution - as well as delivering for the UK economy.

Over the festive season, renewables were star performers. On Christmas Day wind generated 32% of the UK’s power – more than any other energy source. Renewables are also helping traditional British companies find new opportunities as times change, with Siemens opening a massive factory in Hull, and Harland and Wolff in Belfast supplying steel foundations to the offshore wind industry.

Globally, energy is shifting to renewables. Investors have seen the way the wind’s blowing, with more than $300bn invested in clean energy last year and private companies divesting away from fossil fuels. The Government should make a New Year’s resolution to back renewables in its forthcoming Industrial Strategy, so that the UK can make the most of the exciting changes ahead”.

Source: Company Press Release