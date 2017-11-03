Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Microsoft to buy power from Vattenfall’s 180MW Dutch onshore wind farm

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 November 2017

Technology giant Microsoft has agreed to buy 100% of the power generated by Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall from the latter’s new 180MW onshore wind farm to be built in The Netherlands.

As per the ten-year agreement signed by the parties, the power from the repowered and expanded Wieringermeer Wind Farm will be supplied to Microsoft’s international data center operations, located near Amsterdam.

The wind farm to be built at Wieringermeer Polder, 60km north of Amsterdam is slated to enter operations from 2019 after breaking ground next year.

Nuon, a subsidiary of Vattenfall construct and operate the wind farm which will see older wind mills replaced with latest wind technology.

Microsoft energy general manager Brian Janous said: “Microsoft is committed to bringing new renewable energy sources online to power our datacenters.

“By focusing on local projects, we’re able to create new economic opportunities, reduce carbon emissions and make progress on our global commitment to increase the amount of clean energy used to power the Microsoft Cloud.”

Recently, Vattenfall announced an investment of over €200m for the Wieringermeer wind farm which is expected to have 100 wind mills following the expansion project. Put together, the wind mills will be capable of generating around 1.3TWh of renewable power which can cover about 370,000 households.

The additional generation capacity at the wind farm will be available only after 2020. Following this, Wieringermeer is anticipated to reach a total capacity of 295MW.

Vattenfall customers & solutions senior vice president Martijn Hagens said: “Our business customers, including the tech business, increasingly use wind or solar power to meet their renewable targets.

“We are ready to support customers in this ambition through a wide range of products - in this case by combining our own green production and energy solutions to help Microsoft deliver green IT.”

Image: The Wieringermee onshore wind farm in The Netherlands. Photo: courtesy of Vattenfall.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.