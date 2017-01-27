Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

MHI Vestas launches 9MW wind turbine platform

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 January 2017

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has rolled out an upgraded version of the 8MW wind turbine platform that can reach 9 MW at specific site conditions.

The new V164 prototype is designed to reach 9MW of rated power based on specific site conditions.

MHI said that the new prototype at Østerild Wind Turbine Test Field has generated 216,000kWh over a 24hr period, breaking the energy generation record for a commercially available offshore wind turbine.

The Østerild Wind Turbine Test Field is managed by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) in Denmark.

In addition to adding greater value for many projects, the increased energy production per wind turbine reduces the number of machine required to meet the park capacity, thus saving on Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) costs.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CTO Torben Hvid Larsen said: “Reliability remains a key enabler, and our approach to developing our existing platform supports this strategy.

“Our prototype at Østerild sets yet another record for power production, producing 216,000 kWh over a 24 hour period.

“We are confident that the 9 MW machine has now proven that it is ready for the market and we believe that our wind turbine will play an integral part in enabling the offshore industry to continue to drive down the cost of energy.”

Designed to deliver affordable offshore wind power, the 9MW wind turbine is based on the V164-8.0MW, which is being installed at the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind project located 7km off Liverpool Bay.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a 50/50 joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Vestas Wind Systems.

Image: The MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s new V164 prototype turbine. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.