MHI Vestas launches 9MW wind turbine platform

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has rolled out an upgraded version of the 8MW wind turbine platform that can reach 9 MW at specific site conditions.

The new V164 prototype is designed to reach 9MW of rated power based on specific site conditions.

MHI said that the new prototype at Østerild Wind Turbine Test Field has generated 216,000kWh over a 24hr period, breaking the energy generation record for a commercially available offshore wind turbine.

The Østerild Wind Turbine Test Field is managed by the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) in Denmark.

In addition to adding greater value for many projects, the increased energy production per wind turbine reduces the number of machine required to meet the park capacity, thus saving on Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) costs.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CTO Torben Hvid Larsen said: “Reliability remains a key enabler, and our approach to developing our existing platform supports this strategy.

“Our prototype at Østerild sets yet another record for power production, producing 216,000 kWh over a 24 hour period.

“We are confident that the 9 MW machine has now proven that it is ready for the market and we believe that our wind turbine will play an integral part in enabling the offshore industry to continue to drive down the cost of energy.”

Designed to deliver affordable offshore wind power, the 9MW wind turbine is based on the V164-8.0MW, which is being installed at the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind project located 7km off Liverpool Bay.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a 50/50 joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Vestas Wind Systems.

Image: The MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s new V164 prototype turbine. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.