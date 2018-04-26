MHI Vestas to supply turbines for 224MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has been selected by Belgian offshore wind company Parkwind to supply wind turbines for the proposed 224MW Northwester 2 wind power project off Belgium.

Under the contract, MHI Vestas will commence installation of 23 units of V164-9.5MW turbines in late 2019 at the Northwester 2 project located in Belgian territorial waters.

Said to be the fourth collaboration between Parkwind and MHI Vestas, The Northwester 2 wind farm will have capacity to generate clean energy required to power 220,000 Belgian homes.

Parkwind co-CEOs Eric Antoons and François Van Leeuw said in a joint statement: “The Northwester 2 timing and general schedule is very challenging in the light of the timing wanted by the Belgian government.

“This challenging timeline has played an important role in the choice for MHI Vestas as turbine supplier having the capability of delivering the V164-9.5 MW. Parkwind is very delighted to have MHI Vestas for the fourth time as a partner.”

The project is expected to create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction phase and a further 100 long-term jobs once the wind farm enters operational phase.

The conditional order awarded to MHI Vestas also includes a service agreement.

MHI Vestas CEO Philippe Kavafyan said: “We are delighted to sign our fourth project with Parkwind – and it is a historic one.

“The first commercial installation of the world’s most powerful available turbine, the V164-9.5 MW, will be a Parkwind project, which is significant for our company and a notable milestone for the industry.”

Claimed to be the most powerful, commercially available wind turbine in the world, the MHI Vesta’s V164-9.5MW turbines feature nacelle with 20m long, 8m wide and 8m high, and weighs approximately 390 tons each.

Each of the turbines can power 9,500 Belgian homes. It has a hub height of 105m and approximate tip height of 187m.

Recently, the Belgium government has announced its plan to double offshore wind capacity in its waters to 4GW by 2025.

Image: A MHI Vestas-built V164-9.5MW turbine. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.