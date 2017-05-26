Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

MHI Vestas opens Nobelwind offshore wind park in Belgium

Published 26 May 2017

MHI Vestas has inaugurated the 165MW Nobelwind offshore wind farm project off the coast of Belgium.

Exactly one week after executives gathered to open Burbo Bank Extension in the U.K., MHI Vestas went to Oostende, Belgium, to inaugurate Nobelwind and celebrate the successful deployment of the turbines.

MHI Vestas CEO Jens Tommerup said, “Today is an exciting day for MHI Vestas as we celebrate the opening of the Nobelwind offshore wind park. We are grateful to Parkwind for the opportunity to deploy 50 of our V112-3.3 MW turbines off the coast of Belgium. After another successful collaboration with Parkwind and our supply chain partners, we’re proud to have these 50 turbines providing enough clean energy to power more than 188,000 Belgian homes.”

The turbines, positioned 47 km off the coast of Belgium, will provide enough renewable energy to power more than 188,000 Belgian homes.

Proving the value of powerful partnerships, MHI Vestas and Parkwind have now successfully collaborated on Belwind (165 MW), Northwind (216 MW), and now Nobelwind (165 MW), installing a combined 546 MW together off the coast of Belgium.

The Nobelwind opening comes as the offshore wind sector continues to see costs decline, making wind energy more affordable for consumers. MHI Vestas has played an integral role in lowering the cost of energy and hastening the elimination of government financial support, a key priority for the wind industry and for Belgium.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.