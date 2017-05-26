MHI Vestas opens Nobelwind offshore wind park in Belgium

MHI Vestas has inaugurated the 165MW Nobelwind offshore wind farm project off the coast of Belgium.

Exactly one week after executives gathered to open Burbo Bank Extension in the U.K., MHI Vestas went to Oostende, Belgium, to inaugurate Nobelwind and celebrate the successful deployment of the turbines.

MHI Vestas CEO Jens Tommerup said, “Today is an exciting day for MHI Vestas as we celebrate the opening of the Nobelwind offshore wind park. We are grateful to Parkwind for the opportunity to deploy 50 of our V112-3.3 MW turbines off the coast of Belgium. After another successful collaboration with Parkwind and our supply chain partners, we’re proud to have these 50 turbines providing enough clean energy to power more than 188,000 Belgian homes.”

The turbines, positioned 47 km off the coast of Belgium, will provide enough renewable energy to power more than 188,000 Belgian homes.

Proving the value of powerful partnerships, MHI Vestas and Parkwind have now successfully collaborated on Belwind (165 MW), Northwind (216 MW), and now Nobelwind (165 MW), installing a combined 546 MW together off the coast of Belgium.

The Nobelwind opening comes as the offshore wind sector continues to see costs decline, making wind energy more affordable for consumers. MHI Vestas has played an integral role in lowering the cost of energy and hastening the elimination of government financial support, a key priority for the wind industry and for Belgium.

Source: Company Press Release