MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to test 9.5MW wind turbine in US

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will test its new V164-9.5MW wind turbine at Clemson University’s SCE&G Energy Innovation Center in North Charleston, US.

The wind turbine, which is said to be the world's most powerful of its kind, will undergo testing to validate its gearbox and main bearings at the university’s 15MW test bench.

The testing, which is expected to cost $35m, will allow MHI Vestas to assess the turbine’s gearbox and bearings performance over a lifecycle of more than 20 years.

MHI Vestas said that the testing results will help it in optimizing the turbine’s service strategy and ensure its reliability while reducing the fatigue on components.

MHI Vestas technology senior director Jakob Søbye said: “We are delighted to have found such world-class facilities to carry out vital testing of the world’s most powerful wind turbine.

“The testing and verification of the gearbox and bearings will allow us to optimize the performance and reliability of the wind turbine.”

The wind turbine manufacturer said that the V164-9.5MW is likely to be used for the first round of major offshore wind projects in the US.

Clemson University associate vice-president Randy Collins said: “Clemson’s facilities are second-to-none and will enable MHI Vestas to accelerate their technology to the market and usher in a new source of renewable energy vital to our energy future.

“Not only will this work advance wind turbine technology, it will propagate over into the education of our students and advancement of scientific knowledge. It is a true win-win for our respective institutions.”

The Clemson University’s $98m testing facility is quipped to provide high value, high quality and cost-competitive testing services for the industry.

The facility is supported by $45m grant from the US Energy Department as well as $53m of public and private funds.

Image: A MHI Vestas Offshore Wind-built offshore wind turbine. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.