MHI Vestas secures turbine supply order for 450 MW Dong’s Borkum Riffgrund 2

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has bagged a 450MW order from Dong Energy for the supply of its V164-8.0 MW turbines to the latter’s Borkum Riffgrund 2 project in offshore Germany for an undisclosed price.

The order features a five-year full-scope service contract having an availability guarantee which would ensure that performance of the wind power plant is optimized to yield maximum power output.

Rated with an 8MW capacity, the V164-8.0 MW turbines will generate a maximum output of 8.3MW using MAX Power coming from the MVOW MAX Performance portfolio as per MHI Vestas, a 50-50 joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

MHI Vestas CEO Jens Tommerup said: “MHI Vestas is shaping the future of the offshore wind market with game-changing technologies that spur innovation for the industry as a whole to drive down the cost of offshore wind power.

“The Borkum Riffgrund 2 project represents another significant milestone in the history of MHI Vestas, and it underlines the positive response from the market to both MHI Vestas and our game-changing V164-8.0 MW turbine, and we look forward to delivering this record breaking project together with DONG Energy.”

Tommerup concluded that the uprated 8.3MW machine maximizes value for customers with its 164 meter large rotor diameter delivering an optimized rotor to generator ratio.

This is the third time that MHI Vestas has received order from the Danish energy firm for the V164-8.0 MW turbines after the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension and the 330MW Walney Extension. MHI Vestas with this has stretched its order pipeline with Dong Energy to more than 1GW.

Located 57km off the north-west German coast, the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, when fully commissioned in the first half of 2019, is said to generate green energy that can cater to the power needs of 460,000 households in the mainland.

Image: MHI Vestas awarded with a 450MW order for its V164-8.0 MW turbines to Dong’s Borkum Riffgrund 2. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.