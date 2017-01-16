Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

MHI Vestas secures turbine supply order for 450 MW Dong’s Borkum Riffgrund 2

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 January 2017

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has bagged a 450MW order from Dong Energy for the supply of its V164-8.0 MW turbines to the latter’s Borkum Riffgrund 2 project in offshore Germany for an undisclosed price.

The order features a five-year full-scope service contract having an availability guarantee which would ensure that performance of the wind power plant is optimized to yield maximum power output.

Rated with an 8MW capacity, the V164-8.0 MW turbines will generate a maximum output of 8.3MW using MAX Power coming from the MVOW MAX Performance portfolio as per MHI Vestas, a 50-50 joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

MHI Vestas CEO Jens Tommerup said: “MHI Vestas is shaping the future of the offshore wind market with game-changing technologies that spur innovation for the industry as a whole to drive down the cost of offshore wind power.

“The Borkum Riffgrund 2 project represents another significant milestone in the history of MHI Vestas, and it underlines the positive response from the market to both MHI Vestas and our game-changing V164-8.0 MW turbine, and we look forward to delivering this record breaking project together with DONG Energy.”

Tommerup concluded that the uprated 8.3MW machine maximizes value for customers with its 164 meter large rotor diameter delivering an optimized rotor to generator ratio.

This is the third time that MHI Vestas has received order from the Danish energy firm for the V164-8.0 MW turbines after the 258MW Burbo Bank Extension and the 330MW Walney Extension. MHI Vestas with this has stretched its order pipeline with Dong Energy to more than 1GW.

Located 57km off the north-west German coast, the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, when fully commissioned in the first half of 2019, is said to generate green energy that can cater to the power needs of 460,000 households in the mainland.

Image: MHI Vestas awarded with a 450MW order for its V164-8.0 MW turbines to Dong’s Borkum Riffgrund 2. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.