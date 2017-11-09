MGE secures approval to construct 66MW wind farm in Iowa

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) has secured approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to construct, own and operate a 66-megawatt (MW) wind farm located near Saratoga, Iowa.

The approximately $107 million project will be MGE's largest wind farm to date—delivering energy to power approximately 47,000 homes.

Today's decision by the PSCW enables MGE to continue advancing the company's clean energy goals by increasing its use of renewable energy and further reducing carbon dioxide emissions as laid out in its Energy 2030 framework.

"MGE is committed to increasing renewable energy and driving carbon out of our energy supply mix," President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. "We're working to achieve a more sustainable energy supply mix using the best, most cost-effective technologies as they become available."

Consisting of 33 wind turbines, the Saratoga Wind Farm will be located about 200 miles west of Madison, Wis. This site was chosen for its strong winds and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure, making it well situated for delivering clean energy to MGE customers.

"New wind turbine technology delivers greater efficiency, providing more electricity per turbine," Keebler added. "The economics of both the location and turbine technology will provide affordable, clean energy to MGE customers for years to come."

MGE anticipates construction will begin in the spring of 2018, with the Saratoga Wind Farm online by the end of 2018.

Energy 2030 framework

Under its Energy 2030 framework, MGE has pledged to supply 30% of electric sales with renewable resources by 2030, with a milestone goal of 25% by 2025. The company also will work with customers to reduce carbon emissions 40% from 2005 levels by 2030.

"If we can go further faster toward our clean energy goals, we will," Keebler said. "MGE continues to evaluate other potential wind and solar generation sites as part of our ongoing transition toward a more sustainable energy future for the communities we serve."

Source: Company Press Release