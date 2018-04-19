MarineSpace wins London Array consents and licensing services contract

MarineSpace has won a contract from London Array Limited for the provision of consent and licensing services at the London Array offshore wind farm in the Thames Estuary.

The five-year contract will involve the provision of ongoing and future consent and licensing support for both the generation and transmission assets of the development, which is currently the world’s largest offshore wind farm. The contract also covers a range of potential additional services which will be delivered on an as/when needed basis.

The award of this contract recognises MarineSpace’s position as one of the leading UK consultancies in the provision of support to the operational phase of offshore wind farm projects.

In addition to this recent contract award, MarineSpace have also provided consent and licensing support to twelve (12) OFTO projects in recent years and the learning gained from these projects will be applied where relevant to support London Array Limited.

Source: Company Press Release