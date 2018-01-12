Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Lincoln Clean Energy secures financing for 300MW wind project in Texas

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 January 2018

Chicago-based Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE) has secured financing for its 300MW wind farm named Tahoka Wind, which will be built in Lynn County, Texas.

Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley will provide the construction and term financing for the wind project. On the other hand, BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, will provide long-term tax equity for the wind farm.

Tahoka Wind will be supplied with 120 turbines of GE Renewable Energy’s 2.5-127 range. GE Renewable Energy will also provide long term services for the wind farm.

Lincoln Clean Energy founder and CEO Declan Flanagan said: “The successful financing of this project underlines the competitiveness of U.S. wind power.

“With the uncertainty of tax reform behind us, the next three years are going to be big for renewables and LCE is well-positioned to execute on more than 1,000 megawatts of advanced-stage development projects across Texas and the Midwest.”

According to LCE, the project site in Lynn County has been selected due to its optimum transmission location and wind resource.

LCE director and I Squared Capital partner Adil Rahmathulla said: “I Squared Capital is proud to be at the forefront of the transition to renewable energy in the United States.

“Combined with the recently commissioned Amazon Wind Farm Texas and Willow Springs Wind Farm, LCE will generate approximately 3.3 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy per year, or enough to power the equivalent of over 300,000 U.S. homes.”

LCE, which develops solar and wind projects across North America, was acquired in 2016 by I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment manager.

The 253MW Amazon Wind Farm Texas, owned by LCE, is located in Scurry County and has been in operations since October 2017. It is supported by two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Amazon and Iron Mountain.

The company also owns the 250MW Willow Springs Wind Farm in Haskell Country, which was commissioned in November 2017.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.