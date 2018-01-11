Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Leeward Renewable, GE complete repowering and financing for 136MW wind farms

Published 11 January 2018

Leeward Renewable Energy and GE have completed the repowering of the former's combined capacity 136MW Sweetwater 1 & 2 wind farms in Nolan County, Texas.

GE Renewable Energy is the wind turbine provider for the project and GE Energy Financial Services provided tax equity financing. 

The Sweetwater 1 & 2 repowering program enhances performance by replacing major existing components and providing a material increase in annual energy production. Through the repowering project, the companies installed state-of-the-art technology at the facilities to increase the sites’ efficiency, reduce costs and extend the life of some of Leeward’s oldest operating assets. Sweetwater 1 & 2 wind facilities have been in operation since 2003 and 2005, respectively.

Greg Wolf, Leeward’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Leeward is pleased to be one of the early leaders in wind project repowering, bringing new technology to our proven sites for the benefit of customers and communities. GE brought new technology and deep project finance experience to make this repowering project work. With the passage of U.S. tax reform that continues to allow clean, low-cost wind investments, we look forward to continuing to partner with GE to grow and upgrade our portfolio.”

Pete McCabe, President & CEO of GE's Onshore Wind Business, said, “GE’s repower offering for Sweetwater 1 & 2 enabled us to provide Leeward with increased reliability and availability for these turbines. We are delighted to collaborate with customers and bring new life and performance to existing assets, unleashing the potential of wind sites for years to come.”

GE Renewable Energy also provides operations and maintenance for the Sweetwater sites.

“Partnering with Leeward on this project expands and continues our leadership in providing financing solutions for the U.S. wind repowering market. We look forward to working alongside Leeward and other GE customers in the future to bring innovative financing structures to wind projects,” said Kevin Walsh, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Renewables at GE Energy Financial Services.

The repowering of Sweetwater 1 & 2 was completed on December 29, 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.