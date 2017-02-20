Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
JDR to supply power cables for 750MW Maryland wind project

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 February 2017

US Wind selected JDR Cable Systems as preferred supplier of underwater power cables for the 750MW wind project offshore Maryland, US.

Planned to be developed 12 miles off the coast from Ocean City, Maryland, the $2.5bn Maryland project is expected to be the largest offshore wind project in the US upon completion scheduled in early 2020.

JDR will be responsible for project management, engineering and manufacture of 122 miles of inter-array cable, 112 miles of export cable and cable accessories.

The firm, which will also provide cable installation and testing, plans to commence cable manufacturing in 2018. Delivery is scheduled in 2019 and 2020.

US Wind president Riccardo Toto said: “We’re interested in putting together a whole new offshore wind industry right here, in Maryland, and bringing JDR here is a big piece of that puzzle.”

JDR plans to begin engineering work for the project cables later this year.

JDR Cable Systems CEO David Currie said: “This partnership will strengthen Maryland and Baltimore as a regional business hub and support additional job creation.”

Featuring 187 turbines spread over approximately 80,000 acres, the project is designed to generate clean electricity required to power for more than 500,000 Maryland homes.  The project is expected to create 5,000 manufacturing jobs in Maryland.

Toto added: “This new partnership with JDR brings us one step closer to establishing Maryland as the hub for offshore wind manufacturing for the entire East Coast of the US.”

US Wind expects to receive Offshore Renewable Energy Credit (OREC) funding from the Maryland Public Service Commission by May 2017.

