Jan De Nul installs first foundation for 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm

Jan De Nul has installed the first gravity-based foundation (GBF) for the Vattenfall's 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

A heavy lift vessel Rambiz in combination with a ballast module was used to install the 8000t foundation on the seabed at the project site in the Baltic Sea.

Jan De Nul plans to install the second 10,000t foundation in near future, depending on the weather conditions.

Upon completion of installation, the company's multipurpose vessel Adhemar de Saint-Venant will commence ballasting and scour protection work.

Jan De Nul Group and its partner Smulders are responsible for the construction of the two GBFs designed for the high voltage station of the Kriegers Flak wind farm.

Jan De Nul was assigned the designing and construction of the concrete GBF, while Smulders was responsible for the design and construction of the steel shafts and decks placed on top of the foundation.

Estimated to cost between €1.1bn and €1.3bn, the Kriegers Flak wind farm will generate enough energy to supply more than 600,000 households. It is planned to be built in the waters between Denmark's Møn region, Southern Sweden and Northern Germany.

Jan De Nul Group is in charge of the installation of both GBFs, the ballasting and the placement of scour protection in the offshore wind farm.

In November 2016, Vattenfall had won a tender to build the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in Danish waters with a record low bid of EUR 49.9 per MWh.

The wind farm was part of Denmark’s Parliament decision to change from non-renewable or fossil fuels to a completely renewable resources dependent country by 2050. As part of the agreement, it decided to build three major offshore wind farms.

The wind farms include Horns Rev 3, Danish Near Shore and Kriegers Flak. Vattenfall had won the development tenders for all the three wind farms.

Image: First gravity-based foundation installed for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in Denmark. Photo: courtesy of Jan De Nul Group.