InterGen to divest Mexico assets to Actis for $1.2bn

InterGen, which is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and China Huaneng Group/Guangdong Yudean Group, has signed an agreement to divest its portfolio including power generation assets in Mexico to Actis for $1.256bn.

Under the terms of the deal, the firm will sell its Mexico assets which include 2,200MW in operation with six combined-cycle gas turbine projects and a 155MW wind project with partner IEnova.

InterGen also owns and operates three gas compression stations and a 65km gas pipeline in Mexico.

InterGen CEO Tim Menzie said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Actis, a recognized investor in the energy and infrastructure space in Latin America, including Mexico.

“While we are committed to growing our portfolio over the long term, this transaction represents a significant opportunity to realize value from our investment in the region.”

Planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2018, the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Actis energy business partner Michael Harrington said: "This is a landmark transaction that further cements our commitment to the compelling opportunity we see in Latin America and Mexico in particular.

“We are delighted to invest behind the successful business that InterGen has created and continuing to build it into a leading platform in the region. This is an important building block that underpins Actis’ focused strategy of creating scalable energy businesses in key growth markets."

Separately, Actis, through its renewable energy platform Zuma Energía, has secured $300m financing for the construction of two solar farms in Mexico, with a combined capacity 337MW, in Mexico.

To be located in Orejana and Santa María, the facilities will be able to power more than 500,000 homes with renewable electricity and reduce around 280,000 thousand tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Contracts to build the facilities were awarded through Mexico’s second long-term electricity auction.

Once commissioned, the Orejana solar park will have a capacity of 158MW, while the Santa María plant will have 179MW capacity.

Image: InterGen operates 6,824MW of generation capacity including a wind project. Photo: courtesy of radnatt/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.