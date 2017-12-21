Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Innogy places 96 MW order for Clocaenog Forest wind project

Published 21 December 2017

Vestas has received a 96 MW order from Innogy Renewables UK for the Clocaenog Forest Wind Farm.

The wind farm will feature a customised Vestas solution, utilising special towers and the 4 MW platform’s market-leading flexibility to meet local tip-height restrictions while ensuring optimal energy production under the site’s high-wind conditions.

Located in Conwy and Denbighshire in North- Wales, the project consists of V105-3.45 MW turbines that are designed for the most severe wind conditions and particularly well-suited for markets with tip-height restrictions and high grid requirements, such as the UK and Ireland. The order follows another V105-3.45 MW order in Ireland earlier this year.

Tanya Davies, Head of Business Development UK for Innogy said, “I’m thrilled that we have placed an order with Vestas, using their V105-3.45 MW turbines and building out the full 96MW of our consent. Clocaenog Forest is a fantastic location for a wind farm and the average annual generation expected at the site could be equivalent to the approximate domestic needs of around 63,800 average UK households . The Clocaenog Forest wind farm will be moving towards construction in the spring”.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, President of Vestas Northern Europe, adds: “Clocaenog proves Vestas’ capability to provide innovative technology and customised solutions that meet customers’ specific needs and optimise their business case. The order cements our 4-MW platform’s flexibility and underline our strong competitive position in markets characterised by tip height restrictions.”

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected by the first quarter of 2019.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Onshore
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.