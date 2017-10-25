Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

InnoEnergy and World Alliance partner to cooperate on clean technologies

Published 25 October 2017

InnoEnergy, Europe’s sustainable energy innovation engine supported by the EIT, has inked a letter of agreement with the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions (World Alliance), to improve the impact and increase the synergies of clean, smart and energy efficient technologies.

The signing took place during the opening day of InnoEnergy’s annual innovation event, The Business Booster (TBB), and marks the beginning of a formal cooperation between the two organisations. They will collaborate on a range of regional and international initiatives, including joint industry events and mutual promotion within the parties’ respective networks, which include business start-ups, investors and industry experts.

Dr. Bertrand Piccard, Initiator Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation (the sole backer behind the World Alliance), commented: “By bringing together the main actors involved in the fields of clean technologies and sustainability, our goal is to fast-track the implementation of solutions that are profitable to protect the environment. InnoEnergy has a rich network of partners and innovative technologies across Europe’s clean energy ecosystem, which we believe can add significant value to our efforts – and vice versa. This is a truly exciting collaboration that has the potential to accelerate our progress.”

Diego Pavia, CEO of InnoEnergy, added: “InnoEnergy and the World Alliance share a common goal to reduce our environmental impact through innovation. When it comes to turning an idea into a commercial reality there are many moving parts, but by harnessing the combined power of our connections, this collaboration presents a truly win-win situation.

“The backdrop of this signing is particularly apt. With more than 160 clean-tech start-ups, innovations, investors and large energy industry players present, we are already creating the conditions for genuine change.”

Maroš Šefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission, in charge of the Energy Union, gave an inspirational keynote presentation at TBB before being welcomed as a VIP guest to the signing where he said: “The European Union and the European Commission are very happy to support this, because I believe that what we need for the future is: public support, new legislative framework – which we are putting in place for the accelerators – innovation and new solutions. I am absolutely convinced that the powerful alliance, which was created today, will help us to achieve just that.”



Source: Company Press Release

