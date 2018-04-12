India invites EOI for 1GW offshore wind energy project off Gujarat coast

The Indian government is seeking expression of interest (EOI) for the development of the country’s first commercial offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1GW off the coast of the western state of Gujarat in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) through the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) has invited EOI from suitable and experienced bidders for the offshore wind project.

India is aiming to have 5GW of offshore wind capacity by the year 2022.

The government is seeking EOI from global companies that have the experience of installing offshore wind projects of more than 500MW.

Indian onshore wind manufacturers or power developers can also take part, provided they had installed 500MW of onshore wind projects in India and have tie ups with global offshore wind turbine equipment manufacturers or with global offshore wind developers who had installed over 500MW of offshore wind capacity.

NIWE, in a statement, said: “The final selection of developer of the first offshore wind farm will be taken up through competitive bidding between shortlisted parties.”

India’s first ever commercial offshore wind project is planned to be built in Gulf of Khambat, located 23-40km seaward side from Pipavav port.

Areas off the Gujarat and Tamil Nadu coasts have been identified for development of offshore wind projects in India, MNRE said in statement.

NIWE said that it has been working on wind resource assessment at the proposed site of the offshore wind project since last November using LIDAR-based monitoring station.

MNRE said: "In addition NIWE is planning to set up few more LiDARs for assessment of offshore wind resources. Besides necessary Geo-Technical and Geo-Physical studies off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are underway."

A government agency is expected to act as a trader for purchase and sale of wind power from the project.It will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidder of the project.

Image: India plans to have a 1GW offshore wind project in Gulf of Khambat. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.