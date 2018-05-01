Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind News

Iberdrola wins rights to build 486MW offshore wind projects in Germany

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2018

Iberdrola has bagged rights to build two offshore wind farms in the German part of the Baltic Sea with a combined capacity of 486MW.

The projects - 476MW Baltic Eagle and the 10MW Wikinger Süd offshore wind farms - were awarded by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) to the Spanish energy company during Germany’s second public tender for offshore wind energy.

Both the offshore wind farms will be developed simultaneously by Iberdrola to maximize cost efficiency.

Iberdrola chairman, Ignacio Galán said: “The results of the tender consolidate the company's position as a world leader in renewable energy and one of the biggest offshore wind power promoters and operators in the world.”

The Baltic Eagle and the Wikinger Süd wind farms along with the 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm, located in front of Rügen island, will constitute an offshore wind complex of nearly 850MW capacity. It is also claimed to become the largest offshore wind power project in the Baltic Sea.

Galán said: “Together with Wikinger, Baltic Eagle and Wikinger Süd wind farms will increase the offshore wind power capacity of Iberdrola in Germany to almost 850 MW, which will mean thousand million Euros' investment and will make the country a key area for Iberdrola group”.

The Spanish firm said that the three German offshore wind farms will be capable of covering 45% of the total of consumption of the German state Mecklemburg-Western Pomerania. They will also help in offsetting 1.65 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The Wikinger offshore wind farm, which features 70 AD 5-135 turbines of 5MW manufactured by Adwen, was connected to the German power grid by Iberdrola in late December 2017. Built with an investment of €1.4bn, the Wikinger offshore wind project can cover the power consumption requirement of 350,000 homes.

Overall, Iberdrola said that its renewable power capacity as on 31 March 2018 is more than 29,000MW with two thirds of its total generation capacity being entirely emission-free.

Image: Wikinger I offshore wind farm in Baltic Sea. Photo: courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.

