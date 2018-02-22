Iberdrola to invest €32bn by 2022 with focus on networks and renewables

Spanish energy company Iberdrola disclosed its plans to invest €32bn from 2018 to 2020 to lay foundations for sustainable business growth in the next decade.

The company will allocate more than 90% of the investment on regulated activities or long-term contracts to continue its strategy of putting money in businesses that will deliver stable and predictable returns.

Iberdrola plans to put nearly half of the investment, €15.5bn in networks. With the investment, the company expects its regulated asset base in networks to increase 38% from year-end 2017 to €40bn, mainly in Brazil and the US.

On renewables, it will invest €11.5bn, which represents 37% of the total investment. The investment is expected to expand its renewable capacity by 24% from 2017 year-end to 36.2GW.

On generation and retail, the Spanish utility will allocate €2.8bn, which is 9% of the €32bn investment.

Iberdrola will use the remaining 4% of the total investment, which comes to about €1.4bn on contracted generation. Through the investment, Iberdrola contracted generation capacity is likely to expand to 10.6GW.

In retail, it will look to expand the number of customer services by 9 million to 32 million in 2022.

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán said: “Overall, the plan we are presenting today is fully consistent with our strategy over recent years, while seizing the opportunities provided by the new digital environment.

“In essence, it is a plan that maintains focus on growth in specific opportunities in regulated and long-term contracted businesses which offer earnings visibility, while maintaining a geographically balanced portfolio and exploring growth beyond those frontiers.”

The company revealed its investment plans while releasing its 2017 financial earnings.

Iberdrola’s net profit grew 3.7% to €2.804bn in 2017, led by its networks business, renewables and the integration of Brazil's Neoenergia.

The Spanish company had made €5.89bn of investments in 2017, which were focused in regulated businesses, renewable energy and long-term contracted generation.

Image: Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán. Photo: courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.