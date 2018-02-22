Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Wind
Wind Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Wind
Wind News

Iberdrola to invest €32bn by 2022 with focus on networks and renewables

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 February 2018

Spanish energy company Iberdrola disclosed its plans to invest €32bn from 2018 to 2020 to lay foundations for sustainable business growth in the next decade.

The company will allocate more than 90% of the investment on regulated activities or long-term contracts to continue its strategy of putting money in businesses that will deliver stable and predictable returns.

Iberdrola plans to put nearly half of the investment, €15.5bn in networks. With the investment, the company expects its regulated asset base in networks to increase 38% from year-end 2017 to €40bn, mainly in Brazil and the US.

On renewables, it will invest €11.5bn, which represents 37% of the total investment. The investment is expected to expand its renewable capacity by 24% from 2017 year-end to 36.2GW.

On generation and retail, the Spanish utility will allocate €2.8bn, which is 9% of the €32bn investment.

Iberdrola will use the remaining 4% of the total investment, which comes to about €1.4bn on contracted generation. Through the investment, Iberdrola contracted generation capacity is likely to expand to 10.6GW.

In retail, it will look to expand the number of customer services by 9 million to 32 million in 2022.

Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán said: “Overall, the plan we are presenting today is fully consistent with our strategy over recent years, while seizing the opportunities provided by the new digital environment.

“In essence, it is a plan that maintains focus on growth in specific opportunities in regulated and long-term contracted businesses which offer earnings visibility, while maintaining a geographically balanced portfolio and exploring growth beyond those frontiers.”

The company revealed its investment plans while releasing its 2017 financial earnings.

Iberdrola’s net profit grew 3.7% to €2.804bn in 2017, led by its networks business, renewables and the integration of Brazil's Neoenergia. 

The Spanish company had made €5.89bn of investments in 2017, which were focused in regulated businesses, renewable energy and long-term contracted generation.

Image: Iberdrola group chairman Ignacio Galán. Photo: courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Wind News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Generation > Wind > Suppliers

Wind Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.