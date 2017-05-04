Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wind
Wind
Wind News

Apple to buy electricity from 200MW wind farm in Oregon, US

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 May 2017

Apple has agreed to buy the electricity generated from the 200MW Montague wind farm in Oregon, US, under a 20-year power purchase agreement signed with Iberdrola's US subsidiary Avangrid Renewables.

The Montague wind farm, which will be built in Gilliam County, is expected to be commissioned by 2020.

Construction of the new wind farm, which will be owned and operated by Iberdrola,is due to begin next year.

The new Montague wind farm will join the portfolio of wind farms Iberdrola has developed in the US like the North Carolina located Amazon Wind Farm US East, Oregon located Leaning Jupiter and Washington located Jupiter Canyon, both of which supply energy to sports retailer Nike.

A statement from Iberdrola read: “Most of Iberdrola's wind farms in the United States were brokered through similar agreements, which have yielded great stability to the company's investments in such a strategic market, a stability that has been the bedrock for Iberdrola's commitment to the country.”

Iberdrola said with various of its wind farms already located nearby, Montague's location will afford new synergies when it starts operation.

Since late 2015, Iberdrola has been operating in the US through the company Avangrid. The company's focus in clean generation in the country, with about 6GW of installed wind power, has made Avangrid the second-largest wind power operator in the US.

Image: Ignacio Galán, president of Iberdrola, in the wind farm of Whitelee, Scotland. Photo: courtesy of Iberdrola, S.A.

