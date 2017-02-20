Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Iberdrola installs first wind turbine at Wikinger wind farm

Published 20 February 2017

Iberdrola has successfully installed the first of the 70 wind turbines that will be part of the wind park Wikinger, renewable infrastructure that the company develops in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

With the installation of the first turbine, Iberdrola achieves a new and significant milestone in the development of this infrastructure, once the installation of the  jackets  or foundations, the marine substation and the inner cable of the park to connect the wind turbines with the substation.

The company has met the deadlines set for the first phase of construction of Wikinger. To this end, it has had to overcome the difficulties inherent in this type of work, including extreme weather conditions that have been especially harsh during the polar cold wave that struck the Baltic region last January.

Wikinger, which will have an investment of around 1.4 billion euros, will have the capacity to generate 350 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, equivalent to the consumption of about 350,000 German households, representing more than 20% of the state's energy demand. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, region where the park is located.

The facility, located off the north-east coast of the German island of Rügen, will be Iberdrola's second offshore wind farm, following the commissioning of West of Duddon Sands in the Irish Sea in 2014.

Wikinger is having an important tractor effect in the different areas where it is being developed, with about 2,000 construction jobs in the port of Mukran and in the factories where all its components have been built, both in Germany and in Spain.

The turbines, state-of-the-art structures manufactured by Adwen (Gamesa Group) at its Bremerhaven and Stade (Germany) plants, have 5 MW of unit power and are of the AD-5000 - 135 model.

These are the most powerful wind turbines and dimensions that the company has installed in its history. They are formed by a nacelle of 222 tons of weight, a rotor of 135 meters (m) of diameter whose blades are 77,5 meters of length each and a tower of 75 meters of height.



Source: Company Press Release

