Goldwind launches new GW 6S Offshore smart wind turbine platform

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has launched its latest GW6S offshore platform at last month's China Wind Power exhibition. The 6S turbine platform includes three new offshore wind turbines.

All models, the GW154/6.7MW, GW164/6.45MW and GW171/6.45MW form competitive solutions for high, medium and low wind conditions. The turbines are available with rotor diameters ranging from 154 to 171 meters and are a direct evolution of Goldwind's leading Permanent Magnet Direct Drive (PMDD) turbine technology.

In September, the first blades for the 6.7MW offshore prototype with a length of 75.1 meters were produced. A prototype of the GW154/6.7MW will be installed in early 2018 and is designed for wind class I areas off the Fujian and Guangdong coast, east of China.

The turbine's expected commercial deployment is during the first quarter of 2018 and target offshore markets outside of China include Japan, South Korean and, later, Europe.

Source: Company Press Release