Global Energy bags construction contract for Hexicon’s floating wind farm project

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 January 2017

Scotland based Global Energy Group has bagged the construction contract for Swedish firm Hexicon’s Dounreay Tri floating wind farm project in Scottish Territorial Waters near Dounreay.

The financial aspects of the contract were not revealed.

Global Energy will carry out the project works at its Nigg Energy Park facility located in the Highlands. The project is subject to Marine Scotland and Scottish Ministers taking the planning application forward by 31 March.

Global Energy Group capital projects executive vice president Ian Cobban said: “We have the right experience and facilities to fully support the contract requirements and once planning is confirmed we envisage fabrication works will commence in Summer 2017, with assembly works within Nigg Energy Park’s Dry Dock facility through to the first half of 2018.

“The main floating structure will be around 190m by 100m including columns of 30m height, making it the largest structure to be loaded out of our facility in recent years.”

In a separate development, Dounreay Trì has entered into an agreement with Scrabster Port which will service the facility in Highland near Thurso.

Following an approval from Scottish Ministers, the project will provide seven full-time job opportunities and also other jobs in the region as per Hexicon. It is expected to be deployed in next year’s summer.

Dounreay Trì project director Marcus Thor said: “We are delighted to award the construction contract for such an innovative project being installed in Scotland to a Scottish company. It certainly has great potential to deliver both renewable energy and jobs for Scotland.

“Whilst we await the outcome of our planning applications, as and when they are approved, this will place Scotland at the forefront of floating offshore wind production worldwide.”

The wind farms of the project will be completely assembled in the construction facility before they are installed into position unlike most other conventional offshore wind structures.

Capable of producing 10MW of electricity, the windfarm project would feature two offshore turbines, each of 5MW.

